Early Morning Accident Ends in Fatalities on Airport Road

Early this morning, authorities responded to an accident on Airport Road. Initial reports stated that a vehicle was traveling at very high speeds before a wreck occurred and the vehicle caught fire.

There were reportedly four occupants of the vehicle. Two of the occupants were transferred to the hospital, along with one of the law enforcement officers who assisted in the rescue attempts. The officer was admitted to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Unfortunately, two of the occupants of the vehicle have allegedly succumbed from the accident and the subsequent fire.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) stated that there will be a press release with more information for the public, expected soon.