Early Retirement Announced for Helper City Police Chief

Chris Gigliotti, who has spent well over 15 years serving the citizens of Helper City in the police department, has recently made the decision to enter into early retirement.

Gigliotti was officially announced as the Chief of Police in 2020 and served in that role for the past four years. Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman, on behalf of the city, expressed appreciation for the many years of service that Chief Gigliotti has provided in his capacity of both an officer and as chief.

Mayor Peterman explained that, at this point in time, Chief Gigliotti felt that it was best to step aside due to a number of sustained injuries to pursue early retirement and disability.

“We support this decision and honor his service,” Mayor Peterman stated. “Our hope is he can focus on his health and have the opportunity to enjoy hobbies and activities over time. Being a police officer is challenging and we respect all of our officers and want to prioritize their personal health and wellbeing so they have an opportunity to enjoy a life well-deserved.”

The city wished Gigliotti the best. At this time, Helper City Sgt. Sean Draper is acting as the interim chief. Mayor Peterman stated that the city will be opening applications soon for the position of chief.