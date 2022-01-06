Early Stumble Ruins Spartans *Photo Gallery*

A familiar foe entered the Spartan Center on Tuesday night just as the non-region schedule winds down. After the realignment, the Broncos were moved from 3A to 2A. Even still, San Juan is coming off a state championship appearance, and with all of their starters, the team proved a tough test for the Spartans.

The Broncos jumped out to a commanding lead on the heels of a 16-1 run. In the meantime, Emery only dropped a pair of buckets in the first quarter and trailed 20-5. The Spartans picked it up in the second quarter against the zone and pulled within seven by halftime.

San Juan reverted back to the press and man defense in the second half, which frustrated the Spartan attack. San Juan controlled the remainder of the game and went on to win 62-41.

Wade Stilson led the Spartans with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight steals, and he was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game. Fellow sophomore Luke Justice added another 12 points. Overall, Emery shot poorly on the night, sinking just 28 percent of its shots.

Emery (2-9) will get another chance on Friday when Manti (6-5) comes to town.