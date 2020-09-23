Early voting for the 2020 General Election will be conducted at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N., Price, Utah, in the Downstairs Conference Room. The hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning October 26, 2020 through October 29, 2020 and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on October 30, 2020. Voters should be registered on or before October 23, 2020 in order to Early Vote and will need to show a valid form of photo identification that shows name, photograph and current address or two different forms of identification that show name and current address.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 23, 2020.