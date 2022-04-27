Earth Day Celebration Hosted in Helper

To honor Earth Day, the Green Team of Carbon County hosted a celebration at the Helper Homegrown Farm on Friday afternoon. This event featured many exciting opportunities for those in attendance in terms of education, activities, entertainment and delicious food.

Those that wished to learn a thing or two could be educated on fiber reuse and upcycling, natural dyes, cover crop use, community composting, local recycling options, backyard beekeeping and more. There was also a soil health demo, nature journaling, trivia and a mandala creation.

This event had many hands working throughout the day, including Hannah and Daniel from Rolling Wind Microfarm, Anna Evans from Badlands Foods, Steve Price from USU Extension, Tomo and Kristi from Helper Homegrown, Liz Trostle from the Green Team, Mark Bunnell of Helper Dark Sky Observers, Sabrina Greenwood, and DaShell and Natalie of B&B Honey.

Acoustic jams were featured by Scott and Kindra while those that wished to fill their bellies were welcome to enjoy treats from Tallies & Smallies, available for purchase.