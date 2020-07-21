East Carbon Approves 2020-21 Budget, Opens City Hall to the Public

In mid-June, notice was given that the East Carbon City Council had approved the 2020-21 budget. Furthermore, the budget contains transfers from the water fund to the general fund in the amount of $147,460.

The council then broke down the non-associated costs for the transfer, such as water used on the parks and from the water fund to the general fund. The transfer is stated to represent approximately 24.57% of the total water fund expenditure.

Furthermore, the previous announcement of the temporary closure of city hall has been lifted. The East Carbon City Hall is now open to the public. However, there may only be one customer at a time in the lobby. The hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.