East Carbon Celebrates Community Daze *Photo Gallery*

East Carbon welcomed crowds to the small community over the weekend for the highly-anticipated Community Daze celebration.

Those in attendance at Community Daze were able to enjoy the many offerings that the festival offered over the two-day span. Miner’s Trading Post kicked off the celebration on Friday evening with its annual parking lot party, which was packed with activities for the youth.

The Community Daze Parade commenced the celebration on Saturday morning. As per tradition, once the parade was completed, members of the community swarmed to Sunnyside Park to enjoy the booths, entertainment and annual car show. Bo Huff’s Rockabilly Car Show continues to live on as one of the major highlights of Community Daze with numerous custom cars traveling to the area to be displayed in the park.

Another classic to the festival is the Sunnyside Rodeo that takes place in the Grassy Trail Arena nestled in the canyon north of Sunnyside. The Sunnyside Rodeo, hosted by the Grassy Trail Riding Club, takes place on both Friday and Saturday evenings. This year marked the 71st rodeo. This small-town rodeo was filled with traditional competitions as well as many youth events, such as the chicken chase, mutton bustin’ and the dash for cash.