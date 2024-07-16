East Carbon Celebrates the Community

East Carbon upped the ante for the 2024 Community Daze celebration. This year, the event was hosted on Saturday, July 13 at Sunnyside Park.

The fun began with a breakfast that was hosted from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Directly following, patrons lined the street to watch the procession of the annual parade. Everyone was then invited to stroll through the park, where they would find a myriad of activity, from vendors to live entertainment, a car show, food, drinks, inflatables and so much more.

Attendees were invited to get active during the horseshoe competition and the night concluded with the annual Sunnyside Rodeo, which began at 8 p.m.

East Carbon officials wished to thank their gold sponsors. They are the Carbon County Auditor, Sunnyside Co-Gen, Rocky Mountain Power, Price Ford and Price AutoFarm.