East Carbon Citizens Continue to Voice Concerns

Toward the end of September, the city of East Carbon distributed a public notice to residents stating that high levels of manganese were found in the city’s drinking water system.

The citizens were informed that the city was taking steps to reduce the levels while continuing to have the water tested. All were informed that boiling the water would not make it safe for consumption, and that it was especially dangerous for formula-fed infants, the elderly and those with liver disease.

Since the time of the public notice, citizens have had great concern. These concerns were voiced at an East Carbon City Council meeting that was hosted in the beginning of October as well as at a community meeting that took place at the city park.

During the city council meeting that was hosted on Tuesday evening, the water concerns were once again an agenda item. One community member began by voicing her concern not only on the manganese levels, but the rate that her utility bill is reading. This citizen remarked that she has lupus and her parents have kidney issues.

She had called the city after leaving her home for a few days and returning to a putrid smell from the water. It was also noticed that there was a small leak in her water tank, which was discovered to be in result from corrosion inside the tank. This citizen remarked that it was only installed in the spring of 2017 and should not have corrosion yet.

She stated that she is worried due to the fact that East Carbon is a rural community with residents of low income, the elderly and more. There are many that are unable to travel to Price in order to purchase drinkable water.

Members of the council informed those that were in attendance, both virtually and in-person, that they are empathetic to the community and acknowledged that everyone living in East Carbon is dealing with this issue. The council stated that they have parts ordered to fix the issue, though they are now waiting for them as they are not available at this time.

The council informed those in attendance that the lack of availability for the required parts is out of the city’s control. It was also said that the fact that the water issue has not been yet resolved has nothing to do with money, but rather awaiting for the aforementioned part.

However, though the meeting continued, those that were in attendance via Zoom were cut off unexpectedly as the water issue was discussed.