Carbon Dinos Present “Almost, Maine” *Photo Gallery*

As the end of the school year approaches, Carbon High School theatre treated many with the presentation of their production of “Almost, Maine.”

“Almost, Maine” is a play that was first brought to life by John Cariani and comprises a total of nine short-story plays. These short stories explore both love and loss in the fictional and remote small town of Almost.

This play was first premiered in Portland, Oregon in 2001 and was said to have broke box office records. Carbon brought it back to life Dino-style on their home stage, welcoming family, friends, fellow Dinos, staff and more.