EAST CARBON CITY BUDGET HEARINGS

Notice is hereby given of consecutive Public Hearings to be held on the proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year operating and capital budgets for East Carbon City along with the Enterprise Fund Transfers, and to reopen the 2022-2023 Budget. The hearings will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the East Carbon City Hall. The Public Hearings are scheduled as follows:

• 6:30 pm Reopen the 2022-2023 Budget

• 6:40 pm Enterprise Fund Transfer

• 6:50 pm Proposed 2023-2024 Budget

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 7 and June 14, 2023.