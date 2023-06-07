MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. EAST CARBON CITY BUDGET HEARINGS

EAST CARBON CITY BUDGET HEARINGS

Notice is hereby given of consecutive Public Hearings to be held on the proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year operating and capital budgets for East Carbon City along with the Enterprise Fund Transfers, and to reopen the 2022-2023 Budget.  The hearings will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the East Carbon City Hall. The Public Hearings are scheduled as follows:

• 6:30 pm Reopen the 2022-2023 Budget

• 6:40 pm Enterprise Fund Transfer

• 6:50 pm Proposed 2023-2024 Budget

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 7 and June 14, 2023.
scroll to top