East Carbon City Council Discusses Ethical Behavior, Community Daze and Emergency Systems

The East Carbon City Council hosted a brief discussion with Christian Bryner, the city’s attorney, regarding an ethical behavior pledge during a council meeting on Tuesday. Bryner informed the council that he had looked online for a template of this pledge, as it boosts the score when audited.

The template that the Utah State Auditor has created was something that Bryner initially intended to adopt wholesale; however, he discovered that it is not something that would work with a small city such as East Carbon. There are many stipulations on the broad template, written for a much bigger area.

The plan is for Bryner to pare it down and he has begun draft the pledge. Bryner will limit the stipulations in the ethical behavior pledge, as it would make it very limiting for the council as-is to conduct business. He will then re-approach the council with a draft and have it presented for adoption.

The council was next approached by Alex Vajda, who stated that he would like to conduct two different emergency system tests. The first will be on July 28 to set up everything necessary. For the next test, slated for July 29, he would like to reserve the Sunnyside Park pavilion from noon to 2 p.m. while the actual test to begin at 1 p.m.

Finally, a citizen brought a complaint regarding Community Daze in front of the council. He stated that it was unfortunate that the car show charged a fee to enter a car. He explained that when he takes his cars to other shows, he does not have to pay to enter. One council member remarked that everybody has to pay to be in a car show, regardless of where the location is.

However, this citizen remarked that he had not had to pay year by year until it was taken over by someone other than Bo Huff. Mayor David Avery stated that the car show must be funded by somebody and that it is not free to present.

Another council member said that they had a work meeting prior to the council meeting to discuss Community Daze and the car show was one of the agenda items. She acknowledged that they have a lot of things to work out and expressed appreciation for the resident’s comments. The citizen then said that his vehicles will not be in the parade or park again until changes are made.