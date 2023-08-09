EAST CARBON CITY – NOTICE OF ELECTION AND SAMPLE BALLOT – PRIMARY MUNICIPAL ELECTION – SEPTEMBER 5, 2023

I, Elizabeth Holt, City Recorder, East Carbon City do hereby certify that the attached is a sample ballot for the Primary Municipal Election for East Carbon City on the 5th day of September, 2023 during the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 8:00 P.M. A ballot box will be available at East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Drive, East Carbon, Utah. Early voting will also be available at the Carbon County Administration Building from August 29 thru September 1, 2023 between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. You are qualified to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, have been a resident of Utah at least 30 days immediately before the election, will be at least 18 years old on the day of the election, and currently live in the voting precinct where you have applied to register to vote.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 9 and August 16, 2023.