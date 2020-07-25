East Carbon Treasurer Announces Retirement

During the Tuesday evening East Carbon City Council meeting, Mayor David Avery took on a somber tone as he read a letter that was submitted to the city.

This letter was submitted by city treasurer Cheryl McFarland, who has worked for East Carbon for 29 years. Her letter began with her thanking the mayor and council for all of the support she has been given.

She continued by stating that, throughout years of service and after much thought, she made the decision on what she felt was best for herself and her family. She then gave notice for her retirement, beginning Aug. 16.

After reading the letter, Mayor Avery stated that he will approve her resignation. It was then suggested by a member of the council that a plaque be made to recognize her and her service and a luncheon be hosted in her favor.