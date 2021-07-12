East Carbon Welcomes Back Community Daze Celebration *Photo Gallery*

East Carbon welcomed back its annual Community Daze in a big way with the renewal of the celebration following last year’s pandemic.

The fun began on Friday, July 9 and concluded on the evening of Saturday, July 10. Those that partook in the festivities were able to enjoy the annual parade, Bo Huff’s Car Show, various entertainment, food, games, vendors and a horseshoe tournament. The 70th Annual Sunnyside Rodeo rounded out the festivities.

This year’s grand marshal of the parade was announced as Bessie Marakis Pressett.