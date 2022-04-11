Easter Egg Hunt Fills Wellington Park *Photo Gallery*

The traditional Wellington City Easter egg hunt was hosted in the city’s park on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The park was full to bursting with community members, families and visitors as the children crowded around to gather the colorful eggs and see what goodies they had in store. As usual, sections were cordoned off into age groups to give each child a better chance at securing eggs.

Once the eggs had been gathered, children were welcome to dig through their prizes and see if they had a card with a letter on it. Those letters corresponded to certain items, such as stuffed animals, that the children could collect from city personnel.