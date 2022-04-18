Easter Eggs Nabbed at the Helper Hunt *Photo Gallery*

The annual Helper City Easter egg hunt, hosted by the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus, took place on Saturday morning at the city’s park and baseball field.

As usual, the hunt was cordoned off in sections pertaining to age groups to give each youngster a chance to gather eggs. Those with particular eggs were able to snag great prizes, such as a bike.

“A big thank you to the Clampers for hosting an amazing Easter egg hunt yesterday at City Park,” said Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman following the event. “It was fun to see the kids race for eggs! As we move into spring, I am excited about all the positive momentum we are building in Helper.”

The Easter Bunny was also present to greet children and provide photo opportunities.