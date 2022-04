Over the weekend, youngsters of the Huntington area were treated to an Easter egg hunt courtesy of the Huntington City Youth Council.

The youth council is comprised of Ridic and Mason Potter, Jacklyn Oveson, Qamra Larsen, Zadriee Norton, and Sunny and Skylan Cox, as well as leader Mandy Potter. The Huntington City Council was also thanked for its assistance with the hunt.

“Thank you all for coming out and supporting our Youth City Council,” Huntington City shared.