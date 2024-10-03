Eastern Battles Truckee Meadows To 2-2 Draw

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

In an exciting clash between USU Eastern and Truckee Meadows on Saturday afternoon, both teams fought valiantly to a 2-2 draw in Price. The scoring was opened in the 62nd minute by Mario Alarcon of Truckee Meadows, who netted a goal assisted by Federico Bernabe, giving the visitors an early lead in the second half.

Just minutes later, Utah State Eastern responded with a goal from Owen Gaisford , who equalized the score at 1-1 in the 65th minute. The action kept coming as Truckee Meadows quickly regained the lead in the 70th minute when Guillermo Hernandez scored unassisted, making it 2-1. However, the Eagles were not to be outdone. In the final minutes of the match, Brennen Lamont found the back of the net in the 85th minute, bringing the score to a thrilling 2-2.

The match was marked by fierce competition and a high number of fouls, with both teams receiving several yellow cards. Truckee Meadows managed to take 14 shots, with 11 on target, while Utah State Eastern recorded 12 shots, five of which were on goal. Despite the scoreline, the standout performance came from Utah State Eastern’s Thiago Moreira who impressed with a total of eight saves.

USU Eastern (3-4-3, 3-2-2) will begin a three-game road stint as they first travel to Snow College (7-2, 5-2) on Saturday, October 5 at 3:30 p.m.