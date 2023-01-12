Eastern Falls to No. 2 College of Southern Idaho

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Logan Corta

The USU Eastern Eagles lost a tough one to CSI at home on Wednesday. CSI jumped out to an early 10-4 lead and never looked back. The lead only grew and reached double digits by the time the buzzer rang, scoreboards showing 84-66.

The Eagles were led in the loss by Dyson Lighthall, who had 13 points and four rebounds. Keven Bethel followed him with 12 points and three assists while Gbenga Olubi was right behind with 11 points and three assists.

Noah McCord continued to put up impressive numbers with nine rebounds and four assists, leading the team in both categories. The Eagles also had some help from the bench. Malek Malual had eight points, three rebounds and two assists, and Jack Jamele had nine points and two steals.

Eastern will look to bounce back against another conference matchup with #4 Salt Lake Community College this Saturday.