Eastern Falls to No. 4 Salt Lake Bruins

The Utah State Eastern Eagles fell to 3-15 after a loss to a conference rival this weekend at Salt Lake Community College (SLCC).

The Bruins jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They pushed their first-half lead of 17 points to 34 by the time the final buzzer rang, the scoreboard showing 109-73.

Jack Jamele stood out for the Eagles in the loss. Jamele has been coming off the bench for the Eagles, but he made the most out of his opportunity to start against SLCC, finishing with 16 points, one assist and one steal.

Neck and neck with Jamele was the Eagles’ consistent offensive standout, Gbenga Olubi . Olubi also had 16 points to go with his two steals. Dyson Lighthall was not far behind with 14 points, three rebounds and one block.

The Eagles will look to rally against Western Wyoming Community College this Tuesday at home.