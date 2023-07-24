Eastern Leaders Academy Accepting Applications

USU Eastern’s Brad Watson speaks to attendees at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s July luncheon.

Eastern Leaders Academy, a new program aimed at mentoring change-makers and influencers, was the highlight of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Brad Watson, one of the coordinators of the program, spoke to those in attendance.

Watson explained that Eastern Leaders Academy (ELA) facilitates powerful exercises and enlightening interactions to assist emerging and established leaders in becoming change-makers in the community. The program spans nine months and the first session will kickoff in September.

“Limited to 14 members each year, the academy is designed to empower participants with tools to critically examine key issues that affect our community and to foster high-level introductions and connections,” ELA shared. “Participants will gain fundamental knowledge and experience to contribute to positive change in our community with the opportunity to connect with many diverse groups and organizations.”

The academy is facilitated by USU Eastern, but various founders and champions are involved in launching the program and making it a success. Entrepreneur Jared Haddock and Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen have been instrumental in founding the program.

“These founding members inspire academy champions, staff, as well as emerging and established leaders to be agents of change and unifiers in Carbon and Emery counties,” shared Eastern Leaders Academy.

The aforementioned champions are local leaders who work closely with program staff to guide the academy’s design and implementation. This includes involvement in participant selection as well as planning experience days, which will take place on one full day each month.

Beginning in September, participants will enjoy a kickoff retreat. October will feature the One Utah Summit in Cedar City while November will revolve around service enterprises. Experiences will follow each month with focuses on education, government, economic development and more. The academy will conclude in May with a graduation for participants.

“By the end of the academy, participants will have the knowledge base and leadership capabilities to affect change while enjoying an expanded circle of influence,” shared ELA.

Watson explained that there is a cost to participate in Eastern Leaders Academy, though scholarship opportunities are available. The cost per participant is $1,500, which covers the nine-month program, including the various activities and associated meals.

Those looking to apply for Eastern Leaders Academy have until July 31 to submit an application. Applications can be found online at eastern.usu.edu/ela.