Eastern Leaders Academy Now Accepting Applications

Though they were not scheduled on the agenda, Eastern Leaders Academy was welcomed to speak at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) July luncheon.

A quick video was shown, which explained that the academy is an effort in Carbon County to bring emerging leaders that spend time together to learn from each other regarding skills that would help them in becoming better leaders. This program unifies current and emerging leaders, getting them on the same page.

Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen expressed how thrilled he was with the success of the last year. Energy is a big part of the community and is changing, bringing a need for leaders that are open to change in the future.

Those that engage in Eastern Leaders Academy do not sit in a classroom all day, but go out where there are things taking place in the community. Eastern Leaders Academy empowers participants with tools to evaluate complex issues in the community, including seeing up close what is happening in the community.

The academy helps develop key leadership skills and helps to identify and embrace natural skills. The academy also provides high-level introduction and connections to existing leaders in the state and the county.

There were a handful of individuals that had participated in Eastern Leaders Academy that were in attendance at the luncheon, and all that were asked stated that the academy was more than worth it. The academy is currently accepting applications throughout July. In August, members will be selected and the kickoff retreat will begin in September.

“Participants will gain the foundational knowledge and experience to contribute to positive change in our community with the opportunity to connect with many diverse groups and organizations,” the academy shared. “By the end of the academy, participants will have the knowledge base and leadership capabilities to affect change while enjoying an expanded circle of influence.”

Those that are interested in applying to become a member of Eastern Leaders Academy can click here.