Eastern Loses Heartbreaker in Double Overtime

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Brooklyn Palmer

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 86-79 loss in double overtime against #5 nationally ranked College of Southern Idaho (CSI) in Twin Falls Idaho on Feb. 9.

CSI outscored Eastern in the first quarter 19-12. The Eastern Eagles came back strong in the second quarter, which gave them a one-point lead going into halftime. Eastern outscored CSI by one point in the third quarter, giving them a two-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

These two teams were neck-and-neck the entire fourth quarter. With 6.9 seconds left on the clock, CSI hit a free throw, giving them a 64-62 lead. USU Eastern’s Brinlee McRae made the assist to Brooklyn Palmer as she made a layup at the buzzer, forcing overtime.

In the first overtime, the game was neck-and-neck again. Eastern had a 73-70 lead with 28 seconds left when CSI scored, forced a turnover and hit a free throw with eight seconds left. Eastern was unable to score, leaving it tied at 73 and forcing another overtime.

Early in the second overtime, CSI hit consecutive tough shots and Eastern was only able to score from three free throws from Palmer . CSI had the 82-75 lead with one minute left. Two baskets by Maci Wall kept Eastern within five points with 25 seconds remaining. CSI hit free throws to seal the game, giving Eastern a 86-79 loss.

Many players contributed points in the game. Maci Wall led with 22 points while McRae and Palmer each added 16 points. Hadley Humphreys ended with nine point and Baylee Ueligitone and Olivia Nielson scored five apiece. Kacelyn Toomer led with four assists. Janel Blazzard , Humphreys and Ueligitone had two assists each.

Eastern dominated the rebounding efforts, out rebounding CSI 58-40 and scoring 21 second chance points. Palmer led with 14 rebounds and Humphreys followed with 10. McRae grabbed seven boards while Maclani Michael and Janel Blazzard each grabbed five rebounds.

The Eastern Eagles will next play Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) for the final time this regular season at home in the BDAC on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Eastern was able to get the first two wins against CNCC this season and are hoping to close the series with a win. Come to the BDAC for this next conference matchup or watch on the Scenic West Athletic Conference Network.