Eastern Stages Thrilling Comeback To Defeat Southern Idaho 4-3

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern men’s soccer staged a stunning second-half comeback to defeat the College of Southern Idaho 4-3. Trailing 3-0 in the 53rd minute, Eastern rallied with four unanswered goals to claim a thrilling victory, securing their post-season presence in the upcoming Region 18 Tournament.

Owen Gaisford ignited the comeback in the 73rd minute with a crucial goal, followed by Matheo Ledesma’s strike just four minutes later. Gaisford added another goal in the 81st minute to level the game at 3-3. Johnny Sanchez sealed the win in the 87th minute with an unassisted goal, completing the remarkable turnaround.

USU Eastern dominated the second half, generating 9 of their 12 total shots after halftime. Gaisford’s two goals were pivotal, while Ledesma and Sanchez each contributed a goal in the thrilling comeback. Despite conceding three early goals, Utah State Eastern’s offense found its rhythm when it mattered most.

Goalkeeper Thiago Moreira made three crucial saves to keep the Eagles within striking distance, while the defense tightened up after CSI’s third goal.

USU Eastern (7-6-3, 7-4-2) will play their final regular season matchup as they face Truckee Meadows Community College (5-8-4, 3-7-3) in Reno, NV on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PST. Fans can watch the game live on the Scenic West Digital Network.