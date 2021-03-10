Eastern Suffers Overtime Loss to Southern Idaho

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini

Despite holding a late fourth quarter lead, the USU Eastern Lady Eagles were unable to hold off a late run from the College of Southern Idaho, falling 80-73 in overtime Thursday night at the BDAC in Price.

The two teams entered Thursday’s contest tied in the loss column after splitting the first two meetings of the season in Twin Falls, Idaho. The victory for CSI gives them the tie-breaker over the Eagles, while creating space for a top-two spot in the conference.

Holding a 24-16 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Eagles were faced with a two-point deficit at half time. The two teams swapped leads multiple times in the second half before CSI rallied from down eight to force overtime.

CSI never trailed in the extra quarter as they took the lead on the opening possession with a three-point shot. The fifth period ended in favor of CSI 14-7.

Kinlee Toomer led the way for USU Eastern as she posted 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Toomer was once again highly efficient on the offensive side of the floor as she shot 7-18 and committed just three turnovers.

Kacelyn Toomer chipped in with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds. Kaija Glasker shot 4-6 from the field as she ended with 11 points and added five rebounds.

Southern Idaho was led by Kaitlyn Burgess, who scored a game-high 21 points. Karmelah Dean and Jordan Todd both finished with 14. As a team CSI, ended 45% from the field.

The loss Thursday snaps a three-game winning streak for USU Eastern, moving their record to 12-6 overall and 7-4 in SWAC play.

USU Eastern will return to the court on Saturday with a road trip to Las Vegas to meet Southern Nevada. The Lady Eagles won the first matchup of the season 92-59 back on March 11.