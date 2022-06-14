Eastern Utah Babe Ruth Softball Names Champions

Photos courtesy of Eastern Utah Babe Ruth Softball

The diamond has been filled with a lot of fun and excitement as the Eastern Utah Babe Ruth Softball leagues have been coming to a close. Over the course of the past few weeks, the 10U, 12U and 18U championships have all taken place.

The 10U game was decided between the Blue Sox and the Peaches where the Peaches came from behind to claim the championship. The Rockford Peaches were also in the 12U Championship to battle with the Springfield Sallies. It was a close game, but once more the Peaches ended on top.

Finally, in the 18U Championship, the Belles faced off with the Comets. Another nail biter occurred, but it was the Racine Belles that stole the crown.