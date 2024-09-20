Eastern Utah Economic Summit 2024 Hosted at USU Eastern

The 2024 Eastern Utah Economic Summit, presented by USU Eastern and Congressman John Curtis, took place on Monday, Sept. 16.

The summit was hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the college’s campus and was free to attend. The purpose of the summit was to bring together government leaders, business savvy individuals and more to discuss both economic issues and economic opportunities.

Pertinent topics such as energy, infrastructure development and more were focused on. Keynote speakers, networking, sessions and awards filled the day.

“We are excited to host this summit and bring together such a diverse group of leaders,” Associate Vice President of USU Eastern Doug Miller had previously stated.

During the event, Roosevelt Theatre was named the Business of the Year. The theatre is owned by Richard and Wilma Snow. For the Sales Pitch, Latigic by Talia Hansen, Hearts & Horses + Live Swell by Lacy Hardman, GreenriverFlyFisher by Ryan Kelly and Altamont Theatre by Mr. and Mrs. Ames presented.

First place went to GreenriverFlyFisher, second place went to Latigic and third place was given to the Altamont Theatre.