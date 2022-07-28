Eastern Utah Economic Summit Coming to Price

The Eastern Utah Economic Summit will be hosted this year at Utah State University Eastern (USU E) and will feature Congressman John Curtis.

This is slated to take place on October 26 and 27 on the USU E campus. Presenters that are from throughout Utah will be available to give updates on recent happenings and new developments. Ideas and topics such as energy, small business development, technology and more will also be discussed.

Dinner and activities will be included with this year’s summit on the first evening. There will be a Business Pitch Competition on the second evening with a prize value of $20,000. The summit will begin at 5 p.m. both days.

Registration is limited and those that are interested may sign up for free at this link. Those that are interested in the Pitch Competition may contacted Doug Miller at doug.miller@usu.edu.