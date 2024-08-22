Eastern Utah Economic Summit Set for September 16, 2024

Press Release

Price, UT — Utah State University Eastern (USU Eastern) and Congressman John Curtis are proud to announce the upcoming Eastern Utah Economic Summit, scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2024, at 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on the USU Eastern campus. This annual event is free to attend and will bring together prominent business, technology, and government leaders from across the state to discuss and explore critical economic issues and opportunities.

The summit will focus on vital topics including infrastructure development, entrepreneurial ecosystems, energy, and more, providing attendees with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the ever-evolving economic landscape. It promises to be a day of learning, networking, and collaboration, aimed at fostering economic growth and innovation in Eastern Utah and beyond.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Time: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Location: Utah State University Eastern, Jennifer Leavitt Student Center

“We are excited to host this summit and bring together such a diverse group of leaders,” said Doug Miller, Associate Vice President of USU Eastern. “The discussions and collaborations that take place here will be instrumental in driving economic growth and development throughout our region.”

“This summit is a unique opportunity to connect with industry and government leaders who are shaping the future of our economy,” said Brad Watson, Director of Community and Campus Engagement. “We are committed to supporting the growth and prosperity of Eastern Utah, and this event is a testament to that commitment.”

The Eastern Utah Economic Summit is open and free to the public when you pre register, and vendors are welcome.

For more information or to register as an attendee or a vendor, please visit eastern.usu.edu/economicsummit.