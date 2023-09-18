Eastern Utah Spine & Pain Celebrates Relocation

The relocation of Eastern Utah Spine & Pain, as well as the grand opening of Eastern Utah Imaging, was celebrated by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Russell Beecher, D.O., stated that they were excited to have everyone attend the grand opening and are also excited for the new building, which is something that they have been working on for a while. He invited the community to tour the new building, located at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Westwood Boulevard.

One great aspect that comes with the new building, according to Dr. Beecher, is the new imaging center with MRI and X-Ray options, offered to patients that were previously leaving the area for those services.

According to their website, “Dr. Russell Beecher and his staff are committed to providing the highest quality care our patients deserve, while treating them with the utmost respect. Our main goal is the satisfaction, confidence and comfort of our patients.”

Dr. Beecher is joined by Dr. Trent Greenhalgh, D.N.P. New patients are being accepted at Eastern Utah Spine & Pain, which can be contacted at (435) 613-PAIN.

To conclude, Dr. Beecher and his team expressed their gratitude for the support of the community over the past 12 years.