Eastern Utah Trimlight is Making Waves

While Eastern Utah Trimlight just celebrated its one-year anniversary in March, the business has been sweeping through the region, improving homes and businesses along the way.

Eastern Utah Trimlight was recognized for its efforts in the local community by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. During the chamber’s monthly luncheon, Eastern Utah Trimlight was honored as a business spotlight for the month of March. Co-owners Nikki Ware and Kyle Kulow were in attendance to speak on the business with support from their employees and their families.

While the business launched in 2021 with just two employees, it quickly grew as its offerings became increasingly popular. Since the beginning, Ware and Kulow have emphasized superior customer service, which is a quality they have instilled in their employees.

“Carbon County is truly full of wonderful residents and businesses and we are grateful to be a part of this community,” Ware said.

The Eastern Utah Trimlight staff installs and maintains permanent, programmable lighting for residents and businesses throughout the region. The product was developed and patented in Utah and has become an instant hit for Utahns.

Trimlight offers virtually unlimited color and pattern options through a programmable system. This gives users the ability to control their lights at the push of a button for every holiday, celebration or sporting event imaginable. Users can control all of these options through an easy-to-use app on their favorite device.

Additionally, Trimlight offers a lifetime product warranty, meaning the lights will last for decades. Customers can simply contact the business to report any problems or necessary repairs to receive quick assistance. For more information on Eastern Utah Trimlight or to receive a free quote, contact Ware at (435) 472-LITE or at (435) 650-0262. The business can also be contacted via email at easternutahtrimlight@gmail.com.