Eastern Utah Trimlight Now Serving Emery County

Eastern Utah Trimlight has been busy beautifying Carbon County homes and businesses, and now that work has been extended to Emery County, returning the business to its roots. Trimlight was developed by Ryan Whittaker in his Orangeville home more than 10 years ago.

“In 2010, Ryan, our founder, was tired of hanging lights in the cold just to have to remove them a month later while still buried in ice and snow. He knew there had to be a better way,” the business shared.

Whittaker took a deep dive into research on how homes are constructed, working to devise a simpler and more permanent solution for lighting. He also wanted the lighting to be hidden by day but beautiful by night. After much research and development, Trimlight was launched.

Now, Trimlight has over 100 dealers across the United States and Canada. The local dealership, Eastern Utah Trimlight, is operated by Whittaker’s sister, Nikki Ware, and Kyle Kulow. The local business launched in 2021 with just two employees, but it quickly grew as its offerings became increasingly popular.

The Eastern Utah Trimlight staff installs and maintains permanent, programmable lighting for residents and businesses throughout the region. It offers virtually unlimited color and pattern options through a programmable system. This gives users the ability to control their lights at the push of a button for every holiday, celebration or sporting event imaginable. Users can control all of these options through an easy-to-use app on their favorite device.

Trimlight comes with a lifetime product warranty and will last for decades thanks to advanced technology and intentional design. The lights point downward, protecting them from harmful UV sun rays, and are installed at the fascia line in order to protect them from the elements.

The Emery County Business Chamber celebrated the work of Eastern Utah Trimlight in the local community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Business owners Ware and Kulow cut the ceremonial ribbon following the chamber’s monthly lunch and learn event.

For more information on Eastern Utah Trimlight or to receive a free quote, contact Ware at (435) 472-LITE or at (435) 650-0262. The business can also be contacted via email at easternutahtrimlight@gmail.com.