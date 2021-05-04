Easton Horsley Named Newest Recipient of the Dave Smith Scholarship

Last week, a small group met near the wrestling trophy case at Carbon High to award Easton Horsley with the Dave Smith Wrestling Scholarship.

In order to be eligible for the award, one must wrestle for Carbon High for a minimum of three years, demonstrate leadership and loyalty to the team, practice and compete with intensity, honor the school through grateful citizenship, and excel in the academic arena. Horsley was given this honor due to his commitment and dedication to the program, school and the other aforementioned areas.

Those in attendance included Kathy Hanna-Smith (Dave Smith’s wife), Coach Watkins, Coach Prettyman and his wife, and Easton’s parents, David and Kim Horsely.

Easton has accepted a call to serve in the Santiago Chile West Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and leaves later this summer. Once he returns from his mission, he will use the scholarship to further pursue his education.