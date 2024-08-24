Easy, Healthy Breakfast Recipes for Back to School

USU Extension News Release

With the new school year upon us, ensuring that children receive proper nutrition is essential for setting them up for success.

The Utah State University Extension Create Better Health (Utah’s SNAP-Ed program) blog recommends preparing breakfasts in advance to simplify busy mornings. Consider incorporating these five quick, easy, and nutritious make-ahead breakfast ideas into your routine. This will help ensure a smooth start to the day while providing your children with the nourishment they need to excel.

