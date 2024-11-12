ECBC Hosts Yet Another Successful Casino Royale

On Nov. 6, the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) once again welcomed the community for their annual Awards/Casino Royale Night. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event kicked off with a welcome by ECBC Board President Darcey Powell and a prayer by Jordan Leonard.

Awards that were given for the 2024 year began with the Longevity Award for Carbon/Emery Insurance. Merlin Weber with AirBNB earned the Tourism-based Business of the Year and Small Business of the year went to White Space Design.

The other awards were as follows: New Business of the Year-Ridge Fitness, Big Business of the year-TSJ Construction, Business Expansion Award-Big Mountain Lodge, Customer Service award-Prickly-N-Sweet Cactus Boutique, Hospitality Award-Allred Family; David, McKette and McCoy, Start-up of the Year-J&R Toilet Rentals, Public Servant of the Year-Dan Van Wagoner, Public Service Award-Four Corners Behavioral Health, Junior Entrepreneur of the Year-EM Lawn Care-Ethan Mills and Start-up Junior Entrepreneur of the Year-Glamour Gloss-Brandilynn Tolbert.

Recognition of board members were hosted. These members were Laurel Magnuson, Andy Urbanik, Kent Wilson, Ethan Migliori, Jordan Leonard, Darcey Powell, Taren Powell, Kunal Sah, Melissa Staley, Mel Hugentobler, Jessie Lobato, Travis Bacon, Greg Cook and Kevin Butler.

The ECBC thanked all for their support of the chamber throughout the year before special thanks was given to the raffle sponsors:

Magnuson Lumber, Emery Telcom, Main Street Market, Castleview Hospital, ETV News, Clifford Oviatt, Huntington Parts City, Hometown Market, SERDA, Fairfield Inn in Moab, Stewart’s Market, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, the ECBC, Salon Sensations, JN Auto, Ungerman Meats, River Terrace Hotel, Ace Hardware, J&D Automotive, Prickly N Sweet Cactus Boutique, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, BK’s Stop N Shop, Food Ranch, Millsite Golf Course, Ever Ours Floral, The Cookie Jar, Cup of Joe’s, Emery County Travel Bureau, Joe’s Valley Fest, Ponderosa Grill and Zion’s Bank.