ECBC Spotlights Darcey Powell, Announces 2025 Chamber President

On Wednesday, the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) expressed gratitude toward Darcey Powell, who has acted as the Chamber President for the past two years.

At the last board meeting for the 2024 year, Powell was honored and presented with a plant and the chamber stated that she has done an amazing job promoting the chamber and being an advocate for local businesses.

Powell will remain on the ECBC board, acting as past president. The ECBC then announced that Taren Powell will be the Chamber President for the 2025 year, having served on the board for the past several years.

Current ECBC board members are Ethan Migliori, Jordan Leonard, Kelly Wilson, Taren Powell, Darcey Powell, Kunal Sah, Travis Bacon, Andy Urbanik, Kevin Butler, Kent Wilson, Melissa Staley, Jessie Lobato, Mel Hugentobler and Laurel Magnuson.

“The Emery County Business Chamber champions local business and encourages people to stay local as much as possible to do their shopping with friends and neighbors,” the ECBC shared. “The chamber is the administrator for the Business Improvement Matching Grant Program, which is open now until Jan. 31, so get your applications in for any business improvement projects you might have.”