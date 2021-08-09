ECCT Prepares for “The Sound of Music” Production

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Community Theater is busy putting the finishing touches on its production of Oscar Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” Director Sarah Wolford has scheduled dress rehearsals for the past two weeks with the promise of a great show slated for Aug. 12, 13 and 14 at the Emery High auditorium.

Sam and Erin Payne of Emery are cast with the lead roles of Captain Von Trapp and Maria. The Von Trapp children, including Leisl, Gretl, Brigetta, Fredrick, Kurt and Marta, are played by local youth. The abbey full of nuns, children’s choir and all supporting roles are a delight for any audience.

The scenery and settings are lively, whether on the scrim or the stage. The superb music and acting promise evenings of great experience listening and watching local talent perform a well-loved classic musical.

The productions will begin nightly at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.