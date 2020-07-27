ECSO Announces the Passing of K9 Deputy Mack

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced the unexpected passing of their K9 deputy, Mack, on Monday.

It was reported that early Sunday morning, the K9’s handler, deputy Egan Smith, noticed that the dog was not active inside his kennel. With this realization, Smith hurried to the vet’s office with Mack for treatment. Mack passed away as surgery on his stomach was beginning.

The K9 joined the ECSO in January of 2020. Mack and Smith then both underwent extensive training after 10 weeks in patrol and narcotics, becoming a fully certified team on June 24.

Deputy Smith stated that patrol and narcotics work came naturally to the dog and that other handlers at the training were respectful of Mack’s abilities. June 29 was the first day for the team to patrol in Emery County and on that day, Mack located narcotics during a traffic stop.

The next day, he again located narcotics, this time in a vehicle that led to the recovery of multiple stolen items. Additionally, the K9 successfully busted a parolee that had been in possession of drugs, located several other controlled substances during multiple stops in Emery and more.

“In just four weeks on patrol, K9 Deputy Mack and Deputy Smith made a difference,” the ECSO shared.

This somber report was concluded with words from Smith, who wished for his K9 companion to rest in peace. “Thank you for always being there and keeping an eye on me from the patrol car. You will be missed. I’ll take the watch from here big guy,” Smith stated.