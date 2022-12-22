ECSO Bids Farewell to Retiring Deputy

Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Deputy Jeff Newland officially entered into retirement on Dec. 16 following 20 years of service. Deputy Newland served the entirety of his career in Green River.

Newland was credited as being dependable in his service to Emery County, especially when it came to his service to the citizens of Green River. The deputy had a career that often saw him interacting with travelers and those engaging in recreation.

The ECSO stated that he responded to countless emergencies and rescues on the San Rafael Swell and the San Rafael Desert. Deputy Newland could always be counted on for quick and efficient responses, the ECSO shared.

Furthermore, Captain Jeff Thomas stated that it is a testament to Newland’s career in law enforcement that his son chose the same career path and is now employed by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Congratulations on your retirement, Deputy Newland, and thank you for your service,” shared the sheriff’s office. “ECSO wishes you the best going forward!”