ECSO Investigates Series of Thefts

On Thursday, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced that as part of ongoing investigation, it came to light that a series of thefts occurred in Emery County on Wednesday morning.

The ECSO believes that areas that were hit may include Orangeville, Clawson, Castle Dale, Emery Town and Ferron City. Citizens are being asked to check their vehicles, homes, storages sheds and other surrounding areas for missing items or forced entry.

“If you notice anything, please contact our dispatch center,” shared the ECSO. The Emery County Dispatch Center can be contacted at (435) 381-2404.