ECSO Receives a Witchy and Generous Donation

On Oct. 27, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) received an unexpected donation.

“Today, we realized that not all witches are wicked,” shared the ECSO. “Well, maybe a Wee Bit Wicked!”

The donation came from the Wee Bit Wicked Witches group, who has been dressing up and dancing together for several years. At their annual Witches Ball last month, they hosted a silent auction that resulted in a $850 donation to the ECSO’s Shop-With-A-Cop program.

The ECSO thanked the witches, individuals and businesses that attended and supported the silent auction, which made the donation possible.

“This donation will help our program so much this year,” the ECSO said. “Thank you seems inadequate when you think of the happiness this will bring the children participating in Shop-With-A-Cop in December. Thanks again, ladies!”