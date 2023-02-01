ECSO Spotlights Retiring Captain

On the last day of January, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) said goodbye to Captain Jeff Thomas, who worked his final day. According to the ECSO, he began his life of public service in 1986 as a dispatcher and jailer at the office.

Following obtaining certification from the Utah Peace Officer’s Standards and Trainings Academy, Thomas was assigned as a patrol deputy. Later, he worked as a detective before his promotion to patrol sergeant. Finally, in 2011, Thomas was promoted to the position of captain, where he served until his retirement.

The sheriff’s office stated that, in keeping with his quiet and humble nature, the captain did not wish for a large luncheon or celebration. Rather, he agreed to a casual office luncheon where he was presented with a retirement plaque and a gift from his coworkers.

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington spoke with the group during the presentation, stating that at some point in everyone’s career, they have interacted with Captain Thomas. He stated that this interaction likely helped the individuals better themselves and direct their careers. The sheriff then thanked Thomas for that.

Thomas also spoke, stated that he had an excellent career and that he had built memories that will last forever. He continued by expressing that it was an honor to serve the Emery County citizens before personally thanking everyone the opportunities that have been given to him over the years.

“ECSO extends sincere thanks to Captain Jeff Thomas for his 36 plus years of service to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Emery County,” the sheriff’s office shared. “Best wishes for good health and happiness in your retirement.”