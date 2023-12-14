ECSO Spreads Cheer Through Shop-With-A-Cop

Members of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) spread holiday cheer as they hosted their annual Shop-With-A-Cop event on Tuesday evening. This year, 24 children were sponsored, including four from each of the Emery County elementary schools.

The event was made possible by grants and donations from the Walmart Foundation, the Wee Bit Wicked Witches group, Betty Moore, Kelly Austin, the Utah Police Civilian Association, and Wade and Kim Riley.

“We are grateful to be able to do this for the kids each year,” shared ECSO Sheriff Tyson Huntington. “It helps us get back to the true meaning of Christmas. We are so grateful to our donors, our ECSO team and their families, and other law enforcement agencies who helped us.”

The ECSO extended appreciation to Adult Probation and Parole, the Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah State Parks personnel for joining them to help the youngsters shop. Price Walmart was also given a special thanks for accommodating the large group and providing refreshments for the children.