ECSO Warns of Ongoing Phone Scams

On Wednesday morning, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) warned of ongoing phone scams.

“The phone scams continue,” the ECSO shared. “We have been made aware of a scam where the caller claims to be from Publisher’s Clearing House.”

According to the sheriff’s office, an Emery County woman recently reported receiving this call. “After being congratulated for winning, the caller instructed her to go to Smith’s and get a debit card so they could load the winnings onto the card,” ECSO shared. “When ECSO Dispatch Center tried to call the number, it had already been disconnected.”

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to stay diligent in protecting themselves from phone and online scams.