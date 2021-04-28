Edith McKinney

Edith Yost McKinney

1944 – 2021

Edith Yost McKinney (Edee) of Sandy Utah, born on February 22, 1944, in Berne Switzerland, departed this life on April 24, 2021. Edee had over 20 plus years of service at Utah State University Eastern in Price. After she retired, she moved to Sandy where she was very active in her community and church and became a school crossing guard at the local elementary school in her neighborhood for the past 5 years. She also had many friends in her community and her favorite activity was to play a great game of Pickleball.

Edee is preceded in death by her son, Eric McKinney; her parents, Edward and Marguerite Yost; her sisters, Rose-Marie Utley and Marguerite Yost. She is survived by her sons, Ashley (Tamra) and Todd (Anna); her sister, Violet Horsley (Richard); grandchildren, Taeler, Kevin, and Carly McKinney, Meagan, Madison, and James Hall, Kyle McCann, and Spencer Wayman; great granddaughter, Isabelle Burdick; and her many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Midvale City Cemetery.

