Education of the Whole Student is the Goal of Castle Valley Center

Carbon School District Press Release

While schools are in place to teach students academics such as math or language, they also serve a larger function in society by providing a well-rounded social fabric for those that attend. In the case of Castle Valley Center, instructing students how to get along in the outside world is an important part of the education at the school.

“What we have always tried to do is build a bond with the community, but with the pandemic taking place, we are now having to create some new things here for our students,” said Castle Valley Center Principal Amy Bell. “One of the things that has happened is that there are so many people from outside our school that have donated time and talent to help the students here.”

For instance, for the first time ever, yoga is being taught to the students and it is a huge hit. Tanica McArthur, a Helper resident, has adapted a program for the students.

“She volunteers every other week to work with the students,” said Bell. “She knows our students and the work she has done with them is phenomenal. She was so interested in adapting it and making it work for them. I wasn’t really sure how the students would respond, but they love it and the teachers love it.”

The Utah Opera has contributed by bringing in an outside influence to the school as well.

“They are doing free assemblies virtually this year,” explained Bell. “While they had been here before, we were just not sure how the program would fit with it being in this format. I told them that and they said without hesitation ‘We will create a whole separate program for your students.’”

Students from the school also go to the Gateway Bowling Lanes every other week for some recreation.

“They actually host our students for free when they come,” stated Bell. “We bring 15 to 20 students and they learn to bowl and have fun.”

Things have been very different this school year because of the pandemic.

“This year, we still did Christmas in a little different way and, at Halloween, our teachers went from room to room, but we still had the activities,” she said. “Last March, we missed our spring prom, but we hope that will come back this year.”

Internally, it takes teachers and staff who are dedicated to work with students. Many go above and beyond to help students and make their lives bright.

“We have an aide in the school (Brandle Colona) who has been here three years and he came up with a program for the students in which he got local businesses to contribute prizes for a raffle to earn money for Christmas gifts,” she said. “There are many others that do similar things. One teacher organizes an angel tree each year and that is a lot of work. The point is that this staff does more than just teaching.”