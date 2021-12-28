EHS Authors Share Books with Cleveland Elementary

By Julie Johansen

This year, 22 students from Jodi Sitterud’s creative writing class at Emery High School wrote and illustrated their own books. On Tuesday, they took their publications to share with students at Cleveland Elementary.

Most of the books were in the students’ own handwriting with their personal illustrations. Some of the stories were fictitious, while others shared personal experiences. Others even chose to retell stories from their ancestors. The students from kindergarten through fifth grade were enthralled with the presentations.

For the project, Mrs. Sitterud purchased the blank books from Amazon. Students then used either a computer program and copied the stories into their books while others chose to write them in their own handwriting and draw the illustrations. Either way, it was a great accomplishment for budding authors and their listeners and could be the beginning of something great for both.