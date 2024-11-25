EHS Automotive Students Impress at Skills Contest

The Automotive Department of Emery High School (EHS) recently returned from a successful trip to the annual Skills Contest hosted at San Juan College in Farmington, New Mexico.

There was a total of 78 contestants in the automotive contest, while 30 students competed in the diesel contest. Kruz Sherman of EHS was able to place third in auto with a score of 716, winning around $150 in tools and a $250 scholarship. Second place in auto went to Taysen Deto, which a score of 722, winning around $300 in tools and a $500 scholarship.

In Diesel Technology, Ayden Rowley earned third place, securing $150 in tools and a $250 scholarship. EHS has had a diesel program for just over a year now and this was the first time that the Spartans competed in diesel at this contest.

The other students that competed from Emery were Cache Allred, Brayden Young and Bryson Young, who all performed well.

“Emery High has attended this contest almost every year since 2002,” Chandler Peacock, Automotive Instructor, stated. “The students deserve all the credit. I do my best to give them the opportunity to succeed and they do the rest. They’ve worked really hard to be successful at these contests.”

EHS would like to thank JN Auto, J&D Auto, Blue Diamond GM, the Emery County School Board and USU Eastern, especially their diesel instructors Cody Mecham and Dean Collard, for all they do.