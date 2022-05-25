EHS Awards and Recognitions for 2022

By Julie Johansen

Emery High changed its traditional senior awards night to the daytime EHS Awards and Recognition Program. On Monday morning, several students were recognized and given various scholarships and awards. This was done so that more students would be in attendance to receive their awards and watch fellow students be awarded.

The program began with student body president Kegley Terry introducing senior class president McKynlee Gordon, who then welcomed the audience of students, parents and sponsors of various scholarships. Eli Whitesel then led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Josh White, teacher and student body officer leader, next explained the Helping Hands Award before athletic director Todd Jeffs presented the award to Jordan Buscarini.

Principal Steve Gordon then called the following seniors to the stage to receive the Presidential Academic Achievement Awards: Brynn Gordon, Saylor Jackson, Brooklyn Johansen, Dallin Jorgensen, Brynlei Luke, Ambria Migliori, Tambrie Tuttle, Eli Whitesel, Chewy Sharp, Byron Christiansen, Abigail Johansen, Tyler Morgan, Jace Mangum, Tyler Stilson, Addie Miller and Ivie Sorensen. He also announced the Valedictorian, Dallin Jorgensen, and Salutatorian, Ambria Migliori.

Darline DeBry then began to award the local scholarships. Troy and Cresta Winter presented Kavery Kilpack and Eli Whitesel with the Ethan Winter Memorial Scholarship. The Intermountain Power Project scholarship was given by Jim Hill to Kegley Terry. Terry also received the United Way of Eastern Utah Scholarship.

Julie Weber awarded the Utah Association of Conservation Districts and the San Rafael Conservation District scholarships to Abbie McElprang and Jess Christiansen, respectively. Six seniors, Saylor Jackson, Jenzen Jorgensen, Kegley Terry, Jordyn Fillmore, Cambrie Jensen and Tylee Norton, were then called to the stage by Tom Hansen to receive Emery Telcom scholarships.

Jess Christiansen received the Darrell Gardner Memorial Scholarship, Adaley Lester the Emery Scholarship Fund, and Tylee Norton and Saylor Jackson the Singelton Seely Scholarship. Merrial Johansen presented Madison Childs and Brynn Gordon the Johansen & Tuttle Engineering scholarships. Mrs. DeBry then gave the Money Smart award to Isabella Erikson and Tyler Morgan.

Following this, Academic All State winners for spring sports were recognized, including Eli Whitesel, Crew Sharp, Brynlei Luke, Cambrie Jensen, Madisyn Childs and Jess Christiansen.

School secretaries Paula Gordon and Breezy McElprang then drew for the fourth quarter Spartan Awards. Winning the $50 top prize was Will Jeffs, followed by classmates Danika Farley, Micha Hughes, Edgar Salazar, Camden Larsen, Eli Whitesel, Haylie McArthur, Garek Bennett, Easton Neilson and Oaklee Hopes.

Department awards and recognitions, which are chosen by teachers in each department, were then presented. CTE Pathway completers were also recognized by the teachers in each technology department. A presentation of trophies won by different departments was then made by Kegley Terry and received by Principal Gordon to be displayed in the school’s trophy case.

To conclude, 2021-22 student body officers lit candles for the 2022-23 officers. Danika Farley was presented as the new student body president.